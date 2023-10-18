The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, October 10

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Top stories: The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust is calling for more critical funding, to continue its life saving missions; Queenstown's Playcentre is moving into its new home, hoping to grow the young minds of the next generation; and a vibrant spectacle switches on in North Canterbury, dazzling locals at this year's Mainpower Light festival.

