The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, August 9

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Top stories: Queenstown's Amisfield Restaurant achieves back to back success at the country's top Cuisine awards; Balclutha school children turn beach rubbish into a learning experience, in an environmental initiative; and the Alexandra ice skating club shines a spotlight on thirty years of talent and skill

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.