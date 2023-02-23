The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, February 22

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday February 22, 2023.

Top stories: Dunedin residents on rural roads might be in for a shock, as the council considers charging to keep dust as bay; Christchurch comes to a halt, as the city observes a minute's silence in memory of lives lost in the 2011 quakes; and Gore celebrates harvest time with a garden extravaganza of floral displays and special guests.

