The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, July 12

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Top stories: Kainga Ora opens a new accommodation complex in Christchurch, creating an affordable housing solution; Kiribati communities around the South are celebrating their culture through a range of events; and after years of uncertainty, the former Kaiapoi Railway Station has a new home.

