The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, March 8

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Top stories: Akarua winery in Bannockburn is set to become organically certified... with its new French owners the Rothschild family visiting next month; Locals are shaken up after a popular Invercargill food store experiences an early morning robbery and Scott Base in Antarctica is getting an upgrade as the construction on new modular buildings gets underway in Timaru.

