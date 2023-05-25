The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, May 24

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, May 24, 2023.



Top stories: A new era could be dawning for an historic Dunedin castle as the city council grants building consents; Queenstown Airport asks for public input to its master plan as it forecasts increasing passenger numbers; and residents in Alexandra and Clyde look forward to better tasting tap water, after major upgrades.



