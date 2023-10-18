The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, October 11

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Top stories: Dunedin motorists may be hitting the brakes, as plans for lower speed zones cause a stir within communities; The popular Hanmer Springs thermal pool preps for a fun new addition, as some lucky schoolkids line up to test it out; and a Dunedin man gives broken electronics a new lease on life, hoping to keep them out of the local landfill

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.