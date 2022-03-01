'Stop Putin': Call to end the invasion

A Stop the War protest organised by "the Russian and Ukrainian community of Christchurch" got under way in Christchurch today.

A vocal group gathered in the city's central Cathedral Square before walking to the Bridge of Remembrance.

Organisers say they want to show that people around the world don't want the war and that in war "information can be more powerful than bombs".

"Stop Putin" also echoed around the streets of Christchurch over the weekend as up to 200 Ukrainian marchers waved the country's blue and yellow flags in a call for peace.

People in the marches say they're concerned about their friends and family back home, and are calling for Russian president Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of their homeland.

Leading the protest was Yana and her daughter Liza Khorozova.

The 21-year-old was born in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, and emigrated to New Zealand with her mum when she was 18-months-old.

Liza is very worried about her grandparents, cousins, aunties and uncles in Ukraine, and was saddened to hear how frightened they are while hearing bombs and sirens in the background.

She said she feels helpless here in New Zealand.

Yana said the turnout and wide-spread support was more than they had expected.

She said it was a peaceful protest so people could stand with Ukraine.

"We have flowers with us. We have no bombs. We have no rockets. We are for peace. Help us to stand with Ukraine, to stand against Putin, to stand against war."

A group of about 40 people gathered quietly in the square again on Tuesday, many holding anti-war placards, Ukraine and New Zealand flags, and denouncements of Putin.

Many Russians were in the crowd, standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians.

"Russians don't want the war," one speaker said.

Russian-born couple Bvalera and Lisa Terenteva, who have called Christchurch home for the last six years, are appalled at the war.

"We want to show our support not only for Ukraine but for the world against this lunatic Putin and his team who collectively are aggressive against Ukraine, the western way of understanding, democracy, freedom, intellectual development and progress," Bvalera said.

"Putin hates that and he wants to destroy it."

Other signs included "Adolf Putin" and "Russians stand for Ukraine" while the crowd chanted, "Stop war, stop Putin!" and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

Today's march comes as the war in Ukraine ramps up with reports of the 'Father Of All Bombs' being dropped.

Reuters report that the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, has claimed that Russia used a vacuum bomb during the conflict.

Vacuum bombs are a thermobaric weapon that creates mass destruction by sucking oxygen from the air to create a high-temperature explosion.

The weapons are banned by the Geneva Convention and cause devastating injuries, literally sucking the air from the lungs of anyone nearby and causing a huge shock wave.

-By Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

-Additional reporting Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald