Striking Christchurch artwork not just another car parked on Armagh St

What's the connection between a car sitting on a platform 7m above the streets of central Christchurch and a Danish police drama?

Eddie Clemens. Photo: SCAPE Public Art

Kiwi artist Eddie Clemens' contribution to the SCAPE Public Art festival attempts to bring the two together, using the TV show, Forbrydelsen (The Killing), as a jumping-off point to investigate the "unseen labour involved in the spectacle of television".

His latest striking work, Cognitive Reorientation, has piqued the curiosity of pedestrians and art lovers alike. It consists of a car on a raised platform where the basement of the old 18-storey Price Waterhouse Coopers building used to stand until it was demolished after the earthquakes.

Clemens says the Armagh St building was a place of significance for many residents and his creation - which depicts a car that was pulled from the water in the first episode of the TV series - signifies how memories rely on visual cues.

He says Cognitive Reorientation represents a deconstruction and reconstruction of the scene in the centre of Christchurch to provide a glimpse into the often-clunky production of mass entertainment.

In Cognitive Reorientation, Clemens asks: "Where does artistic fabrication begin and end? What is a clue? A sign? Proof? What is the status of evidence when our methods of replication have advanced so rapidly?"

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air