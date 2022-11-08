Thousands flock to Addington Raceway for NZ Cup Day

Christchurch’s Addington Raceway is back to full-strength crowds today, as thousands flock through the gates for the 2022 IRT Trotting Cup.

As the gates opened at 11am, the sun slowly began to peek through the clouds as colours and styles of all sorts passed through the security checks and punters placed their bets.

It’s the first time the venue has welcomed crowds since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Thousands descend on Addington Raceway for the NZ Cup. Photo: George Heard

Addington Raceway chief executive Brian Thompson said the conditions are perfect for racing.

“We’re pretty pumped again,” Thompson told the NZ Herald.

“A few staff have come down from different areas, it’s their first day working with us so there’s a bit of training going on. But there’s no wind, perfect day for racing today.”

Roughly 15,000 have made their way to the racecourse, the fashion show was under way from 11.30am as judges observed the most stylish of frocks and suits.

Senior Sergeant Phil Newton headed up security for the event, noting many events recently suggested spectators weren’t used to big events and alcohol.

He said the message was horses need to stay the course - and so do spectators.

“It’s a great day for it and good to see everybody else for the best day of racing, it’s just a matter of getting everybody in nice and safe.”

Crowds arrive at one of the biggest days of the year at Addington Raceway. Photo: George Heard

Alcohol screening has been taking place at the front gate to prevent racegoers from pre-loading.

The newly named “Bacardi on the Green” was already packed before the first race began. ZM Village - which still had tickets available on the day - began to fill on the trackside green as Franco Josiah crossed the line in race one.

Shortly before race two, a horse escaped on to the track - it took race officials several minutes to take hold of it as it bolted out of the stables.

The Fashion Starts Here competition opened at 11am when attendees arrived. People boasting the more extravagant outfits made their way to a tent where they were judged by four acclaimed Kiwi fashion designers.

“With the absence of fashion in Christchurch in the past few years, it’s great to be back at Addington,” said judge Nicholas Henare.

Under the stands at Addington Raceway. Photo: George Heard

Fashion designer and judge, Nicole Rebstock said preserving the fashion element of the show was important to the show’s identity.

“This one was extra special as it’s been so long since we could get out and have fun out there, so it’s had an extra special feel to it.”

The winners were decided shortly before 2pm. Henare said the best-dressed woman was “classically fabulous”.

“It was an easy pick, they just stood out,” Rebstock added.

Race-goers at Addington Raceway for the NZ Trotting Cup. Photo: George Heard

Meanwhile, the Racing Integrity Board announced the late scratching of Rakero Rebel from Race 7 at 3.06pm. The horse was scratched under rule 213 (1) c of the harness racing rules, which says a stipendiary steward can scratch a horse if it may have had a prohibited substance.

Rakero Rebel’s trainer, Phil Burrows, declined to comment to the Herald.

“I have got nothing to say,” he said.

Race seven had a total stake of $140,000.

The main race shortly after 5.30pm will feature an appearance from three New Zealand trotting greats - Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus.

The trio will parade down the raceway’s home straight to deliver the trophy, which will be going to one of 16 horses of which Copy That is the favourite.

-By Nathan Morton