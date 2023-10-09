Top forklift drivers battle it out at Christchurch storeroom

Some of the best forklift operators in the South Island showed off their skills at the weekend.

About 30 operators competed at Foodstuffs' South Island Distribution Centre for two spots at the national championships.

Foodstuffs general manager of supply chain Nick Barnes said the initiative helped the drivers hone their skills.

"For us here, it's a great opportunity for recognising the team in the work they do.

"A bit of fun, but also taken really seriously. The guys are proud of what they do."

Foodstuffs is the highest user of forklifts in the South Island, boasting a fleet of more than 105.

Foodstuffs South Island Distribution Centre in Hornby. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The operators competed in two categories aimed at testing their ability and precision, and counterbalance and high reach.

Foodstuffs South Island's 25,000 sq m distribution centre in Hornby has 1200 staff on-site to sort up to a million packages every week.

"We're really busy at the moment and we're in the run-up to Christmas and got the planning going so big site here, a lot of people."

Barnes said the competition showcased the skills of the experienced operators. He is confident the two winners who will represent Christchurch at the national championships early next year will be strong contenders for a title.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air