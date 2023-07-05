Trainees learn to light up the sky

Setting off thousands of dollars worth of fireworks sounds fun - right?

It is, according to those involved in producing some of the biggest firework displays in New Zealand.

Firework Professionals Ltd and a group of trainees recently carried out the Winter Festival Fireworks display at New Brighton Pier in Christchurch.

It was an ideal opportunity for the trainees to put into practice what they’d learnt, and get some first-hand experience of what it takes to be a professional.

“The trainees learn everything that's involved in setting up a big fireworks show. They've already done two days of training in-house where they get to practise all the things they’ve learnt. This includes the legislation and all the legal stuff,” the company's general manager, Zarah Green, said.

Firework canons are prepared for the big event. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

On the pier, the seven trainees worked along with professionals, gaining valuable knowledge and on-the-job experience.

“They're actually a part of our rigging team. They get to do all the things that we would do as professional pyro technicians."

And it’s not just men in the crew. Women are increasingly making in-roads into the industry.

“We need more females in the industry. It's a very male dominated field, but anyone can do it if they've got the right head on their shoulders", trainee Laura Kennedy said.

"And yeah, just give it a go. You’ll be surprised at how much fun you can have with it."

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund