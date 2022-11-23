UC scientist's invention promises to 'transform the health of waterways'

A ratepayer-funded trial of an innovative new method for improving water quality in Christchurch is showing promising results.

Through its Smart City programme, Christchurch City Council has been supporting Canterbury University PhD student Ngarie Scartozzi to test her eClean Bioreactor invention.

The new biochemical water filtration system can remove nitrates, phosphates, E.coli and other contaminants from rivers and waterways.

It can process more than 100,000 litres a day and has the potential to "transform the health of waterways", Scartozzi says.

Inventor Ngarie Scartozzi and Smart Christchurch manager Michael Healy with the eClean Bioreactor. Photo: John Spurdle

Real-time data to assess its impact on waterways is being gathered from two sites in Canterbury.

Scartozzi has been working on the eClean Bioreactor system for 15 years.

The invention earned her the University of Canterbury Centre for Entrepreneurship summer startup award.

Smart Christchurch manager Michael Healy said the trial results look "very promising to date".

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air