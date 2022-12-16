Vibrant new home for artists

Christchurch City Council's Toi Auaha artist centre has opened in the old Rolleston House heritage building.

The centre on the corner of Rolleston Ave and Worcester Boulevard has become a vibrant hub of artistic endeavour, with 17 new residents turning the building into a hive of creativity.

City council principal arts adviser Kiri Jarden says Toi Auaha is an exciting new development for the city.

"The last decade has been particularly challenging for artists here in Otautahi after a lot of inner-city space was lost following the earthquakes."

-By John Spurdle

-Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air