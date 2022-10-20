Walkies on the runway for top dogs of fashion

Style and plenty of paws were on display at Christchurch's Colombo Centre on Sunday.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes descended on the mall from 8.30am, dressed in their finest and strutting their stuff to the applause of a large crowd at the Colombo Dog Fashion Show.

About 30 fabulous pooches took to the 'cat-walk', with the top dog winning a luxury escape to Matai Lodge.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air