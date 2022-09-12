Warning after brazen theft of Hello Fresh box caught on camera

A Christchurch resident is warning people who use food delivery services to watch out for thieves after she caught someone on camera stealing her Hello Fresh box within minutes of it being delivered.

The Addington woman posted security camera footage of the incident to social media in a bid to identify the thief and warn other customers.

The Harman Rd resident said she was home at the time her Hello Fresh delivery was stolen from her doorstep - about one and half minutes after it was delivered to her doorstep.

She thought the thief may have been following the delivery vehicle.

A security camera caught this woman stealing a Hello Fresh delivery. Photo: Geoff Sloan

She has reported the incident to police and contacted Hello Fresh which gave her a full refund.

The woman said she has had a lot of support following her Facebook post, with people even offering her food which she declined.

Her favourite comment was from someone who jokingly labelled the Hello Fresh theft 'Goodbye Fresh'.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air