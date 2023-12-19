Work begins to restore landmark hotel

After more than a decade of insurance wrangles, a landmark Christchurch hotel is finally on track to be repaired and reopened.

The Rydges was one of many buildings badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, but has remained deserted until now.

The hotel's Singapore-based owner has now put an end to a decade-long, $190 million insurance dispute, which will allow redevelopment work to progress.

The completion of demolition work around the Rydges Hotel and its reinstatement is expected to rejuvenate the north-west corner of Cathedral Square.

But while the former 4.5 star, 14-storey hotel on the north-west corner of Cathedral Square will be retained, work is now under way to demolish the buildings surrounding it.

That includes the hotel's two-storey entry foyer podium, six-level carpark building and two-storey retail sleeve along Worcester Boulevard.

The central Christchurch hotel first opened as Noah's in the 1970s, with the venue's facilities and strategic location positioning it as the accommodation of choice for the 1974 Commonwealth Games teams, delegates, and media.

The demolition work is expected to be completed by April next year.

- By Geoff Sloan

