Amplified Health & Wellness founder who shed 47kg overcomes adversity to empower others

Nigel with an old photo of himself before he shed an impressive 47kg. Photo: Supplied

In a world where the pursuit of health and wellness can often feel like an uphill battle, Nigel, the visionary behind Amplified Health & Wellness, emerges as a beacon of inspiration and transformation. Beyond being a certified PREKURE Health Coach and Mental Health Coach, Nigel is a living testament to the profound impact of holistic well-being (Being Well) on one's life.

Nigel, a devoted husband, and father, intimately understands the challenges of balancing personal health with the demands of a hectic life. In a poignant photograph, he unveils a snapshot of his past struggles — a period marked by a blood clot, heavy smoking, and regular binge drinking.

The memory of the arduous 2km bike ride serves as a stark reminder of his journey from those difficult times to the vibrant, active individual he is today.

Nigel says it is a privilege to be able to share some tools and help other people "when it gets tough". Photo: Supplied

Determined to reclaim his life, Nigel embarked on a remarkable journey, shedding an impressive 47kg.

His transformation not only revitalized his physical health but also instilled the mental fortitude needed to confront challenges head-on.

Seven Coast to Coast races later, Nigel now revels in an active lifestyle, brimming with energy to keep up with his children.

Nigel encourages you to reach out over Christmas and have a chat. Photo: Supplied

Nigel's approach to health coaching transcends the physical realm.

Over the past six years, he has amalgamated personal experiences with a comprehensive set of qualifications in health coaching, spanning nutrition, behaviour, movement, sleep, and advanced mental health, including ACT therapy, trauma, and mild to moderate depression.

His goal is to cultivate a community that uplifts and empowers individuals on their unique health journeys.

Through a holistic approach to movement, Nigel guides clients in setting and achieving small goals, gradually laying the foundation for larger ambitions in both health and life.

"For me, it's not always about competing; it's about completing and feeling like you are a part of something much bigger than yourself. I know that by building this community, we can achieve together," Nigel passionately asserts.

Thriving on supporting his clients, Nigel employs a variety of tools and methods, including evaluating their current situations, goal setting, weekly follow-ups, nutrition advice, and training guidance.

Most importantly, he believes in celebrating every success, no matter how small.

As Nigel continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those he coaches, he invites everyone to join the movement toward holistic mental wellness. Whether you're aiming to overcome personal

obstacles or seeking a supportive community, Nigel's Amplified Health & Wellness is a beacon of hope and transformation.

In the spirit of completion and unity, Nigel encourages us all to take that first step toward a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Currently residing in Cromwell, Nigel works with individuals and groups across Christchurch and the wider South Island communities.

For more information, visit www.amplifiedhealthnz.com or email nigel@amplifiedhealthnz.com.