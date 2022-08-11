Fresh meat delivered to your door weekly

The refrigerated delivery truck start its rounds at 3pm. Photo: Supplied

While there may not be a butcher shop in their local area, that’s no problem for residents of West Melton and Rolleston, and that’s because they have a weekly visit from the mobile butchery truck run by Corey’s Master Butchers.

Packed with a selection of 60 different cuts of quality meats, smallgoods, and fresh vegetables, fruit and milk, the mobile butchery visits West Melton every Tuesday and Rolleston every Thursday.

The service was established four and a half years ago, and business owner Corey Winder says it has built up a regular customer base, with new customers also frequently joining the ranks.

“People in these areas find our mobile service convenient, because they can buy their supply of meat for the week at one time,” Corey said.

Another helpful service offered by Corey’s Master Butchers is a weekly delivery across western and southern suburbs, which runs every Wednesday.

“We deliver the orders right to the customer’s door, so rather than them having to drive somewhere to purchase their meat, we go to them so it’s not just convenient, it saves their petrol costs too.”

The refrigerated delivery truck doesn’t start its rounds until 3pm, which means the boxed meat order is not left for an extended time if the customer is away at work. The delivery areas cover Halswell,

Lincoln, Prebbleton, Rolleston, West Melton and Kirwee. Customers place their orders online at coreysbutchery.com. Orders placed before 10am on a Monday are delivered on the Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

Corey’s experience in butchery started with his apprenticeship, which he completed in 1995, and has incorporated all aspects of the industry including tutoring, assessment of apprentices and selling butchery-related equipment and products.

He has also regularly competed in international butchery competitions and was a member of an international team of six butchers that won the competition in 2014.

His retail business, Corey’s Master Butchers, is in the Bush Inn Centre in Upper Riccarton, where he has a team of three full-time butchers, one part-time butcher and a retail assistant.