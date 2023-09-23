ABs coach hopes for Frizell return

Shannon Frizell is due to play in Japan after the World cup in France. Photo: Getty Images

If Jason Ryan had his way, Shannon Frizell would be ensconced in the All Blacks for many years to come.

Frizell is instead among a core of influential All Blacks preparing to depart New Zealand rugby following the World Cup in France.

Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea have signed one-season deals in Japan. Savea will return to New Zealand after his six-month stint. Barrett is expected to follow suit at some stage, too. Veteran servants Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Nepo Laulala will leave for good with the All Blacks blessing at their stage in careers.

Ryan would, though, love the chance to rewind time and alter Frizell’s decision to depart.

"We have had some good conversations. I think that could’ve been done better to be honest," Ryan said as the All Blacks finished their camp in Bordeaux. "Shannon didn’t really want to go. There were a few things going on behind the scenes."

Frizell falls in a similar category to playmaker Richie Mo’unga - as one figure the All Blacks cannot afford to lose.

Mo’unga will leave an irreplicable void when he departs at the peak of his powers on a lucrative three-year contract with Japanese club Toshiba.

Frizell will join Mo’unga at Toshiba but on a shorter term – believed to be one year. While the likes of combative blindside Ethan Blackadder are knocking on the door, Ryan is clearly hopeful of luring Frizell, who turns 30 next February, back to the All Blacks.

Timing is everything in contracting decisions. When Frizell signed with Toshiba he was in and out of the All Blacks and with his test future uncertain, he probably felt the urge to take the yen – likely double NZ Rugby’s offering for a fringe loose forward – while it was there.

Frizell is now fulfilling his potential to finally seize the problematic All Blacks blindside role this season, but he needed the best part of six years and Ryan’s arrival as a demanding forwards mentor to grasp his consistent best.

Ryan strongly intimated that had he been in the job as All Blacks forwards coach when Frizell committed his short-term future abroad last year, things might have been different.

"Sometimes that contracting stuff can be done a little bit better. It’s probably a mix of everything really. Whenever contracts go in place there’s a mix of coaches, players, agents. His best rugby is all ahead of him.

"He was at a stage with not making the All Blacks and something was thrown in front of him and he probably didn’t have all the facts. I’m a big fan of Shannon. He’s got a lot of good tests in front of him for the All Blacks I’m hoping."

Frizell’s absence from the All Blacks last three tests – two of which they lost – since injuring his hamstring in training has been telling.

With no one in their World Cup squad capable of replicating Frizell’s destructive ball-carrying, the All Blacks have missed his dominant presence.

"The game against South Africa at Mt Smart he really stood up," Ryan said of Frizell’s commanding opening quarter that included one beast mode try on the edge. "He’s a big six. He’s pretty valuable for our lineout as well. We miss any player that’s injured but just with the form he was in it was a bit of a knock for us but he’s trending in the right direction."

The good news is Frizell, All Blacks captain Sam Cane, starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and second five Jordie Barrett appear on-course to return from their respective injuries to play their first matches at this World Cup in the pivotal pool game against Italy in Lyon next week.

That quartet must first prove their fitness next week but Frizell suggested he is almost good to go.

"It’s come a long way. It’s better now," Frizell said. "It was my first week back fully training last week. It’s been boring watching from the sideline but hopefully next week I’ll be available."

After two feisty full-contact training sessions during their bye week in Bordeaux, Ryan projected no reservations about Frizell, Cane, Lomax or Barrett being caught cold for Italy.

"Because we’ve had this week and two decent cracks at 15-on-15 and with some scenarios I think those boys, if we get the travel and recovery right, heading into next week they should be straight in if they get through," Ryan said.

"It’s really important for this All Blacks team to change gears. We believe we’re leaving Bordeaux a better rugby team through the work we’ve put in – and we needed to.

"Going up another level that’s around the low numbers to be fair. The boys have worked hard in that area this week. It’s a contest Italy will be looking forward to, as we are. They’re a spirited team. They’re really well-coached. We’re going to have to be right on from the start."