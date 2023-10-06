All Blacks out of the pool and into the pressure

Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v Uruguay : Getty Images.

Analysis - France found itself to be the setting of another Phoney War over the last few weeks.

The shock of the All Blacks' first up loss wore off and was replaced by the crushing malaise of the rest of pool play, not helped by a 14 day stretch between tests and the relative softness of the opposition.

That's not a jab at their latest opponents. Uruguay will not be happy with getting flogged 73-0 but can hold their heads high about their first 20 or so minutes, when they really took the game to All Blacks and probably should have scored the first try. The real tragedy is that, after three impressive games against France, Italy and Nambia, this result is the last we'll probably see or hear of the brave Los Teros till the next World Cup.

Did we learn much from the All Blacks' performance? Not really, because it is well known that Leicester Fainga'anuku and Will Jordan are capable of scoring excellent tries, and that the All Blacks are just very good at torching teams when they get the ascendency.

They certainly were able to attack from close in a lot more often than usual - if the tactic was to force five metre scrums and practice strike moves from there then it worked perfectly, and really the success from that position was very heartening. Even when it didn't go to plan they still scored, Cam Roigard was once again impressive and scored when presented with messy ball at the back. Nicolas Freitas won't be in a hurry to watch a replay of it though, Roigard's shimmy left the Uruguayan winger so humiliated he ended up with his head between his legs.

Damian McKenzie was class and the backs, on the whole, looked sharp after being frustrated by the Uruguayan defence early on. The fact that there wasn't even one attempt at an attacking lineout drive was telling from the forwards, but the most important thing was that there wasn't even a hint of a high tackle.

That's not to say there wasn't foul play, however, and it somewhat highlighted the inconsistency with how sanctions are imposed. Twice the All Blacks were pinged by Wayne Barnes and TMO Marius Jonker for neck rolls - probably just as, if not more dangerous than some of the high shots that have been seeing players sent from the field.

However, while there's no judiciary to contend with, Ian Foster will be sweating on the other development from this game. Tyrel Lomax leaving the field after only 10 minutes was certainly not in the plan, nor was Fletcher Newell in the last 20. It appears as though Newell was a precaution and, to be fair, he'd certainly done his job after scoring a try and being pretty busy. But Lomax will be a big loss if he is forced out of the quarter final, the scrum looks far more assured when he's there While the last two outings have been against inferior opposition, the All Blacks' success has started from up front and they will need all the firepower they have next weekend..

So, all eyes turn to Paris on Sunday morning. Ireland and Scotland play what will go down as one the most important of their 141 matches against each other. The likely outcome is that it will confirm the Irish as the All Blacks' quarter final opponent, but a Scottish win would send the All Blacks into a match against the Springboks. Then there's the outside chance that Scotland make it through, but that will take a severely unlikely set of circumstances*.

It's pick your poison for Foster. Both Ireland and South Africa beat the All Blacks the last time they played them, the Boks by a record margin. This will get intense, with every detail set to be scrutinised before the teams set foot on Stade de France next Sunday morning.

*Scotland need to beat Ireland by at least 21 points, get a four try bonus-point, and Ireland also pick up a four try bonus-point of their own.

By Jamie Wall