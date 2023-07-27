All Blacks skipper out of Bledisloe Cup opener

Ardie Savea : Getty Images

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Melbourne on Saturday night with regular skipper Sam Cane ruled out with a neck injury.

Savea will lead the side for the fifth time in his career.

Dalton Papali'i replaces Cane at openside and joins No.8 Savea and blindside Shannon Frizell in the loose forwards in the only change to the starting XV.

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard is set to make his debut from the bench.

Cane has been withdrawn due to a neck strain he sustained in the win over South Africa in Auckland.

Luke Jacobson comes into the match-day 23 as loose forward cover.

There's just one change to the starting XV from the team that beat the Springboks, though there have been some changes on the bench.

Sam Whitelock : Getty Images

Midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and veteran lock Sam Whitelock are set to make their first appearances of the season, while prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi returns after playing the opening Test against Argentina and Roigard provides cover for Aaron Smith.

"This is a special Rugby Championship Test, which doubles as the opening Bledisloe Cup clash of the year," said head coach Ian Foster.

"This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday."

The All Blacks can defend their Rugby Championship title and retain the Bledisloe Cup with victory in Melbourne.

"As the final Rugby Championship Test, there is much at stake in this game," Foster said.

"We have learned a lot from two stern Tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground."

This weekend will mark the first All Blacks Test at the MCG since 2007.

With over 80,000 fans expected, it is tipped to be the biggest Bledisloe Cup crowd since 2009 when 80,228 turned out to watch at Homebush.

All Blacks match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets) * debutant

1. Ethan de Groot (15)

2. Codie Taylor (78)

3. Tyrel Lomax (25)

4. Brodie Retallick (101)

5. Scott Barrett (60)

6. Shannon Frizell (27)

7. Dalton Papali'i (24)

8. Ardie Savea (72 - captain)

9. Aaron Smith (116)

10. Richie Mo'unga (46)

11. Mark Telea (3)

12. Jordie Barrett (50)

13. Rieko Ioane (61)

14. Will Jordan (22)

15. Beauden Barrett (114)

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (22)

17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (51)

18. Nepo Laulala (47)

19. Samuel Whitelock (143)

20. Luke Jacobson (12)

21. Cam Roigard *

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (60)

23. Caleb Clarke (17)