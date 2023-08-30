American star scorches opposition

Swiss skier Fadri Janutin wins the men’s giant slalom during the Winter Games at Coronet Peak yesterday. PHOTO: NEIL KERR/WINTER GAMES NZ

American star Ava Sunshine is right at home in the winter.

The ski racer claimed top spot in the second FIS Australia New Zealand Cup women’s race as part of the Winter Games at Coronet Peak yesterday.

Fadri Janutin, of Switzerland, claimed victory in the men’s race.

The second day of the Winter Games alpine ski racing programme featured another stacked field, with no fewer than 124 athletes from 34 nations.

Cold temperatures overnight resulted in ideal snow conditions for the morning race, but high temperatures led to soft snow in the afternoon, creating difficult conditions for the second run.

Yesterday’s courses were set on The Hurdle by Kiwi Winter Olympian Tim Cafe (run one) and US women's world cup coach Magnus Anderson (run two).

Sunshine showed her class to win gold, just 0.68sec ahead of local favourite Alice Robinson, who was also second in Monday’s opening race.

Third was Sunshine’s compatriot and Monday’s gold medallist, AJ Hurt.

"I love being in New Zealand,’’ Sunshine said.

"You know, it's just a great time. The hill was really good and there are so many great people here."

Robinson described it as a mixed day on her home slopes.

"I had a pretty gnarly first run,’’ Robinson said.

"I got caught in a gate and hurt my back but I’m happy I regrouped and had a good second run to finish on the podium."

The men's podium consisted of three different athletes from Monday’s first race, showing the depth of talent in the Winter Games field.

Janutin claimed victory, with Norwegian athlete Timon Haugan second and Slovakian skier Andreas Zampa third.

“Today I think my skiing was pretty good,’’ Janutin said.

"I was pretty happy after the first run and then I thought that I need to go full gas in the second run to make the win and I did it.

"I’m really happy about that."

Racing continues tomorrow at Coronet Peak with the first day of the FIS Australia New Zealand Cup slalom.