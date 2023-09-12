Americans retain lead on snow

Alex Hall. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Thirty-one of the world’s top freeskiers and snowboarders representing Team Americas, Team Europe, Team Oceania and Asia battled it out on the second day of the Obsidian Team Challenge at Cardona yesterday.

The Park Challenge involved all four teams getting equal parts technical and creative to impress the judges. The format went back to the roots of freeskiing and snowboarding, utilising a knockout format.

After each 10 minutes elapsed, the lowest-ranked athlete was dropped off the leaderboard and out of the competition. Once the top four athletes were left on the board, they battled it out for 20 minutes trying to out-do each other and claim the top spot.

Although Team Europe performed superbly yesterday, Team Americas retained their lead from day one.

Alex Hall, the freeski slopestyle gold medallist at the Beijing Olympics, led the charge for Team Americas by taking the men’s freeski category win, stomping technical tricks, finding creative lines and transferring on to the rails in unique ways.

The snowboarders were up first yesterday, Cool Wakushima (Team Oceania), Annika Morgan and Mia Brookes (both of Team Europe) battling it out right to the end.

Snowboard slopestyle world champion Brookes was in a class of her own, claiming the top spot.

In the men’s snowboard category, Sven Thorgren (Team Europe) took the win.

In the women’s freeski category, Team Oceania’s Ruby Star Andrews had an absolute standout performance. She took the lead within the first 10 minutes of the jam, and remained at the top for the duration, with no-one able to beat her creativity and technical skills on the rails.

Andrews explained: "I love this format because you get to choose any feature and any trick. It’s a jam so it’s not nerve-racking, you just get to ride with your mates and have a great time.

"I have been loving the team vibe. Everyone is cheering each other on at the top and everyone is super hyped. It was a great session."

The men’s freeski category was a showdown, the athletes combining their technical skills with style, pushing each other further with every run.

Hall and team-mate Max Moffatt worked together, strategising ways to get the most points from the judges.

After yesterday’s Park Challenge Team America retained their top spot on the leaderboard from Team Europe in second, just seven points behind them. Team Oceania is third on 66 points and Asia fourth with 83 points.

