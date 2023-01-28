Another win for Sadowski-Synnott in Aspen

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wanaka's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has once again put in a clutch performance on an elite stage in world snowboarding, taking out the X Games slopestyle title in the United States.
“Honestly, I can’t really believe it,” Sadowski-Synnott said after the event. “It could have gone any way today, everyone is absolutely ripping, and I am so stoked for Tess and Kokomo.
“I am proud of what we were all able to do in these conditions.”
Sadowski-Synnott sat in second place overall going into her fourth and final run.
A perfectly-executed 50-50 rail transfer to begin, a flawless jump section and a smooth switch-backside 900 to finish sealed the gold for the 21-year-old.
Next on the schedule is the defence of her X Games Big Air crown on Sunday afternoon (NZ time).