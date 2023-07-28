Argentine gets even with South Africa

Argentina's Sophia Braun celebrates her goal of the tournament contender against South Africa in Dunedin today. Photo: Getty Images

Argentina thundered back from two goals down to secure a thrilling draw against South Africa in their Fifa Women’s World Cup clash in Dunedin today.

Argentina scored two goals in five second half minutes to secure a 2-2 draw in an enthralling battle at Dunedin Stadium.

Argentina were down 2-0 until the 74th minute when they finally found the back of the net through a screaming volley from Sophia Braun from outside the box.

Romina Nunez levelled from a corner five minutes later.

South African forward Thembi Kgatlana starred for her country, setting up her side's first goal in the 33rd minute before scoring her own in the 66th.

Their fans celebrated their success, but it was those in blue and white who were the loudest - also cheering on South Africa’s goals - no matter the score.

Argentina’s swarm of fans barely took a breath all game, on their feet banging their drums and tins, singing songs and waving balloons and flags to spur their team on.

Their passion was clear and created Dunedin’s most electric atmosphere of the World Cup so far.

It was a treat for the thousands of Otago school pupils who were among the 8834 strong crowd.

South Africa looked to be in strife when their captain Refiloe Jane landed awkwardly after a challenge in the air and had to be stretchered from the field after just 25 minutes.

But they bounced back to score first just 8 minutes later.

Kgatlana, who was busy all game, used her speed to exploit her defenders and made a break down the right side.

Argentina’s defenders were caught napping thinking Kgatlana was offside, giving her room to square the ball centre for Linda Motlhalo to secure the goal.

Their celebrations were subdued at first, Motlhalo asking her side to keep calm until the official decision.

But when it was awarded the South African fans scattered around the stadium were on their feet, delighted to have again scored first in this World Cup.

Argentina tried to make something of their possession, with one chance just brushing the crossbar in the first half.

But South Africa controlled most of the early running, even scoring again. But this time they were deemed offside.

Argentina picked up the intensity in the second half, begging the chances to open up.

They came close several times and looked threatening - until South Africa finally took control of the ball again in the 66th minute.

Jermaine Seoposenwe stole the ball off her defender in the final third, catching Argentina off guard and down on numbers.

She centred a lovely ball inside to Kgatlana who finished it off, running to the far corner with her dance moves to celebrate the goal and bring the South African fans to life.

Argentina’s fans erupted in the 74th minute when Sophia Braun banged in her side's first goal in the 74th minute.

They wasted no time celebrating the wonder strike - surely a contender for goal of the tournament so far - running back to halfway with time of the essence to get a much-needed leveller.

It came five minutes later when Romina Nunez’s header crossed the goalline to level the score.

Both team’s had costly yellow cards towards the end of the first half, with Miriam Mayorga (Argentina) and Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) booked. They will both miss their team’s final Group G games.

The scores

Argentina 2

(Sophia Braun 74’, Romina Nunez 78’)

South Africa 2

(Linda Motlhalo 31’, Thembi Kgatlana 66’)

Halftime: 1-0 South Africa