Argentines flood streets as Messi's men welcomed home

Hundreds of thousands - millions by some estimates - of ecstatic Argentines have flooded the streets of Buenos Aires to cheer the country's World Cup-winning football squad led by Lionel Messi.

The team arrived early on Tuesday at Ezeiza airport where, despite it being around 3am (local time), thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares, and howling in joy after 36 years since the country's last victory in the four-yearly tournament.

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and teammates at the victory parade. Photo: Reuters

By about midday, hundreds of thousands had congregated in downtown Buenos Aires, with major roads shut down for the parade. People held up banners of Messi and late legend Diego Maradona, played instruments or climbed lampposts or bus stops.

"It's crazy, it's incredible, it's the best thing that can happen to you in life," said Matias Gomez (25), a metalworker.

"It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today."

The Argentine capital has been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world's highest inflation rates.

The victory, in a penalty shootout after a whipsaw game, made the country world champions for the first time since Maradona hoisted the trophy in 1986 and the third in total. The government made Tuesday a national holiday to allow fans to celebrate the win.

The players, after spending a few hours at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facilities near the airport, left on an open-top bus with signs saying "World Champions" and three stars to mark the country's trio of trophies.

The players danced and cheered with fans who circled the bus. Police were having to hold people back to allow the vehicle to move forward on its slow journey towards the centre of town.

Lionel Messi posted this photo on social media of him waking up with the World Cup. Image: supplied via Reuters

Earlier Messi (35), who has burnished his reputation as one of the world's greatest players, sent out a message on Instagram saying "Good morning!" with a photo of him sleeping in his room at the AFA complex next to the golden trophy.

Messi has said the final - where Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a scintillating 3-3 draw after extra time - would be his last match in the World Cup, though he intends to play a few more games for the national side.

At times it has felt that the whole country has been partying through the night from Sunday onwards in the southern hemisphere summer, the joy of victory infecting everyone with cars regularly blaring their horns in celebration.

"There are people lying on the floor who came straight from the last party to get up and keep partying," said Elio Maisares (25) as he celebrated in the city where everyone and everything was covered in the white-and-blue of the "Albiceleste".

"Just look at all this, look at everything that is painted in light blue and white. Along the roads, the highways, all the people are rooting for Argentina.

"It's really impressive, it's unique, what a way to cry. I cried this morning, yesterday, the day before yesterday, I can't cry anymore, it's incredible!"

An aerial view of the massive crowd celebrating in the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Messi invited to leave mark in Maracana

Messi has been invited to "eternalise" his mark at Brazil's famous Maracana by leaving his footprints in the iconic stadium's Hall of Fame, the Rio de Janeiro State Sports Superintendence says.

The public body which runs the stadium repeated the invitation to Messi first made when the 'Albiceleste' won the Copa America in 2021.

"Messi has already demonstrated his importance on and off the pitch. He is a player who has been at the highest level in the history of football for years," said the president of the superintendence, Adriano Santos, in a letter sent to Messi via the Argentine FA (AFA). "And nothing could be more fitting than for the Maracana to also pay tribute to him. After all, Messi is a genius with the ball."

The historic Maracana stadium has hosted two World Cup finals, in 1950 and 2014, and saw Messi and his squad become 2021 Copa America champions by beating Brazil 1-0.

Messi's footprints on the Maracana's Walk of Fame would stand alongside Brazil greats such as Pele, Garrincha, Rivelino and Ronaldo plus other world famous players including Chile's Elias Figueroa, Serbia's Dejan Petkovic, Portugal's Eusebio, Uruguay's Sebastian Abreu and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer.