Australia too strong

The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras got the better of their respective Black Sticks opponents in a FIH Pro League double-header in Christchurch yesterday.

Australia women scored twice in the third quarter, coming from behind to beat New Zealand to win 2-1.

The Black Sticks improved markedly on their performance against Great Britain on Sunday.

Their goal came from first-time captain Olivia Shannon, a deflection from a penalty corner in the sixth minute.

Maddison Brooks and Abigail Wilson scored for Australia.

Australia’s win in the men’s game was set up by a hat-trick to Joel Rintala, scored in the first 23 minutes of play.

The Black Sticks were defensively tighter in the second half, but late in the game were down two men due to yellow-card infringements.

Their late attacks were ultimately undone by some loose final passes.