Beach volleyball in Cathedral Square

About 240 tonnes of sand has been dumped in Cathedral Square for the Canterbury 5⭐️ leg of the GJ Gardner Homes NZ Beach Tour.

The tournament started on Friday and the finals are on Sunday.

Battling it out in a makeshift arena that took three days to set up, the top players will compete for a spot at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Canterbury tournament is the fourth stop of the beach tour, which continues at Mt Maunganui and Auckland in March.

Admission is free over the weekend. The semis are set to tip off at Cathedral Square on Saturday and the finals from early Sunday morning.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air