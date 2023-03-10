Big guns set to take the court for interclub final

Joelene Feneon will lead Burnside Park Bishopdale in another premier interclub final when they take on Te Kura Hagley on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury’s premier interclub tennis heavyweights will face off on Saturday in the women’s final and the last round of men’s pool play.

Te Kura Hagley earned their place in the women’s final against Burnside Park Bishopdale after beating Cashmere Red in the semi-final.

Burnside Park Bishopdale qualified as the competition leader. Their captain Joelene Feneon has played in about 10 finals and is looking forward to the clash on her home court.

She is still deciding who will take the court at Burnside Park in the season finale after some impressive performances from team members.

Her options include Kerrie Ling, who joined Feneon on 100 premier interclub wins this season, the consistent Juliette Ma, and Feneon’s daughter, Jade, who would bring power and guile to the final.

“All of my six players have qualified to play in the final and are available,” Feneon said.

“We are hoping we will get a good crowd watching the game.”

Beth Williamson.

Te Kura Hagley captain Beth Williamson has played in a few finals against Feneon’s team and admits “we have come second.”

Te Kura Hagley’s recent line-up has included veterans Michele Kelsen and Adele Orangi as well as hard-hitting Baillie Wilson. Orangi was playing interclub in Invercargill but slotted in well with her former team mates after returning to Christchurch.

Said Williamson: “It will be crucial for us to get away to a good start in the doubles. We are definitely looking forward to a good tussle.”

In the men’s competition, old rivals Elmwood and Cashmere will battle for the top slot in pool play before the play-offs next week. Elmwood is 11 points ahead of Cashmere going into Saturday’s much-anticipated match on their home court.

Elmwood brothers Tom and Eddie Batt and Lawrence and Eliot Darling, with Mid-Canterbury coach Jack Tiller, soundly beat Te Kura Hagley 6-0. While Cashmere, featuring Matt and Tim Meredith and their young “guns” Lucas Evans and Liam Barrett, only surrendered the bottom doubles against Edgeware Waimairi in their 5-1 win.

Bishopdale’s win over South Brighton included three of the singles matches this week. They will now take on lower ranked Te Kura Hagley. South Brighton, with Ryan van Grinsven showing good form in recent weeks, will travel to Burnside Park.

The likely semi-finalists in next week’s play-offs will be Elmwood, Cashmere, Burnside Park and Bishopdale.

Points:

Men: Elmwood 149, Cashmere 138, Burnside Park 114, Bishopdale 107, South Brighton 79, Te Kura Hagley 61, Edgeware Waimairi 44.

-By Diane Keenan