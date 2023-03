Late on day two in the test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Blacks Caps have hit something of a slump.

Chasing 355, New Zealand was 76 for 3 a short time ago. Tom Latham is till at the crease on 39, though Henry Nicolls has just gone for 2.

Earlier Devon Conway was dismissed for 30 and Kane Williamson went cheaply for 1.