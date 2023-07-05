Black Caps bowling coach to leave

Shane Jurgensen with Black Caps captain Tim Southee. Photo: Getty Images

The bowling coach who oversaw the development of some of the Black Caps’ best is set to leave the team after a decade in the role.

Shane Jurgensen will step down after this year’s Cricket World Cup to become head coach of Wellington, finishing his tenure as the Black Caps’ longest-serving coach.

Since returning for his second stint in 2016, Jurgensen helped New Zealand rise to No 1 in the world in all three formats, reach two limited-overs World Cup finals and claim the World Test Championship in 2021.

The 47-year-old former first-class bowler said the decision to move on was not an easy one.

"It has truly been a privilege to be part of this team for nearly a quarter of my life," Jurgensen said. "I have seen Tim Southee and Trent Boult as teenagers in 2008 and watched them grow into adults, husbands and fathers.

"This team has meant so much to me and all I have ever wanted to do was make a contribution to help and support our people to become the best version of themselves.

"The Black Caps is a special environment which I will dearly miss, but I will leave with so many fond memories and lifelong friends."

Jurgensen has helped develop a formidable stable of seamers including Southee, Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. Born in Queensland, the Ōmokoroa local said the allure of being a full-time head coach and the chance to spend more time with his family influenced his decision.

"New Zealand is a place my family now calls home and we’re all looking forward to being able to spend more time together. To be joining such an important and historic organisation in Cricket Wellington is really exciting and I can’t wait for the challenges ahead."

NZ Cricket high-performance manager Bryan Stronach saluted Jurgensen’s contribution to one of the most successful eras in the team’s history.

"Shane’s been a constant source of stability and strength in the Black Caps environment," Stronach said. "Shane’s an exceptionally hard worker, a detailed planner and a great team man who genuinely cares about people.

"His work with the bowlers speaks for itself; he’s been able to assist some of our very best players to get the most out of themselves, while also bringing through and nurturing some of our younger pace bowlers."

Henry, one of those bowlers, said Jurgensen would be missed for a number of reasons.

"Shane’s been an integral part of the group for such a long time, and the bowling group in particular has experienced so many special memories and moments with him," Henry said. "He’s obviously a fantastic bowling coach and someone that I’ve learned a lot from and enjoyed working with immensely.

"Jurgo’s such a fun and energetic guy, always buzzing around marking the run-ups and having a laugh — we’ll definitely miss that big smile. We also can’t forget about his wife Vanessa’s baking, which Shane would bring on tour and surprise us with at the bowlers’ meetings.

"We’re excited for Jurgo to take up a head-coaching job and we’ll look forward to seeing him around the cricket scene."

Jurgensen will officially start his role as Wellington men’s coach on November 21.