Black Caps win in Bangladesh

Adam Milne led the way for New Zealand, taking four wickets. File photo: Getty

The Black Caps have won the one-day series in Bangladesh after beating the hosts by seven wickets in the third and final game in Dhaka.

After deciding to bat first Bangladesh were bowled out for 171 in the 35th over, with Adam Milne taking four wickets for New Zealand.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 76.

Milne finished with four for 34 from 6.3 overs, while Trent Boult and Cole McConchie took two wickets each.

In reply New Zealand got off to a strong start with Finn Allen and Will Young putting on 49 runs for the opening wicket.

Young made 70, while Henry Nicholls with an unbeaten 50 and Tom Blundell with 23 finished the game off with 15 overs to spare.

The first game was rained off while New Zealand won the second by 86 runs.

In the after-match interviews, player of the game Young said: "With the World Cup just around the corner, to come up with the first win since 2008 is great.

"The conditions, you don't know what you'll get in India, hope it's similar to these."

Captain Lockie Ferguson was happy.

"We were under pressure with the way Bangladesh batted but we broke through.

"When different players step up, it's pleasing. We've had a good week and are also building to what's coming."

It is the Black Caps' first ODI series win in Bangladesh in 15 years.

New Zealand now head to India for two World Cup warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa.

Their opening World Cup game is against England on October 5.