Black Ferns Sevens win World Series after unbeaten start in Toulouse

Black Ferns:File

The Black Ferns Sevens have won the World Rugby Sevens Series after reaching the quarter-finals on day one in Toulouse.

The Black Ferns will meet Canada in the quarter-finals tonight after thrashing Poland 50-nil and the USA 31-12 on the first day.

The New Zealand women only needed to reach the quarter-finals to take the series title back off Australia and clinch their seventh World Sevens Series.

The Black Ferns Sevens, who have won five of six tournaments this season, led the world series standings by 16 points from Australia heading into this weekend's final round of the women's season.

The New Zealand men also won both their opening matches.

The All Blacks Sevens lead the world series standings by 24 points from Argentina.

If they win in Toulouse, the All Blacks Sevens can seal the title, with a round to spare in London.