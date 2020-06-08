Canterbury driver takes out first ARG eSport Cup

Canterbury driver Jaden Ransley has won the carsales ARG eSport Cup after a thrilling two-hour touring car endurance race at Mt Panorama, Bathurst.

Ransley and Supercars star Andre Heimgartner finished fourth, edging season-long leader Harley Haber by just seven points after Haber and teammate Fawzan El-Nabi had a night they’d rather forget.

After two hours of entertaining racing, it was wildcard entrants Josh Files and Cooper Webster who emerged on top in a thrilling finish, edging out the GRM entry of Dylan O’Keeffe and teammate Jackson Souslin Harlow.

The first leg of the race was dominated by title rival protagonists Haber and Ash Sutton, while polesitter Dylan O’Keefe and Files ran not far behind in the top five.

A safety car around the mid-race mark shook up the order at the front, leaving Brett Holdsworth leading from Will Brown, Souslin Harlow, and Webster, who had taken over from Files.

Jaden Ransley. Photo: Supplied

At the restart, Webster quickly dispatched Souslin Harlow, and took advantage of Brown’s troubles to move up to second, and then passed Holdsworth to assume the lead.

The order at the front remained the same until a second safety car was deployed later in the race, setting up a 18min dash to the flag.

Webster and Souslin Harlow traded positions multiple times as they checked out from the rest of the field.

At Hell Corner on the final lap, Webster made a successful lunge on Souslin Harlow and immediately built a buffer, doing just enough to secure victory.

Harlow finished 0.88sec behind, while Scott McLaughlin, paired with Ben McMellan, pulled off a last-lap move on Supercars rival Heimgartner to steal the final spot on the podium.

Fourth place was enough for Heimgartner’s teammate Ransley to wrap up the ARG eSport title on a day his title rivals Haber and Sutton faltered.

Haber was hit with a drive through penalty early on in the race and his team-mate El-Nabi was unlucky when Michael Clemente spun in front of him at Skyline.

El-Nabi made a dangerous move trying to get back into the race, causing more carnage and sealing Haber’s title fate.

Sutton led the race early on but was shuffled down the order at the first pit stop, and his team-mate Jake Blackhall later was later punted off the track. The two eventually retired from the race.

Meanwhile, Aaron Seton and Ed Williams finished fifth ahead of Thomas Randle and Lochie Hughes, while real-life Supercars enduro teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander were classified seventh after running as high as third at the final safety car period.

Top 30 series positions:

1 Jaden Ransley 589

2 Harley Haber 584

3 Dylan O’Keeffe 546

4 Jordan Cox 494

5 Ash Sutton 487

6 Nathan Herne 455

7 James Golding 450

8 Garth Tander 427

9 Aaron Seton 355

10 Tim Brook 352

11 John Martin 334

12 Ben Bargwanna 333

13 Ben McMellan 333

14 Aaron Cameron 321

15 Thomas Randle 321

16 Jonathan Beikoff 287

17 Nic Carroll 282

18 George Miedecke 266

19 Braydan Willmington 261

20 Chelsea Angelo 252

21 Brett Holdsworth 251

22 Jay Hanson 233

23 Michael Clemente 231

24 Tim Mcreynolds 228

25 Cody Burcher 212

26 Declan Fraser 207

27 Tom Alexander 187

28 Nathan Morcom 182

29 Ricky Capo 175

30 Luca Giacomin 171

