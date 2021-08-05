Thursday, 5 August 2021

Carrington cruises into another final at Games

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    Lisa Carrington. Photo: Reuters
    Lisa Carrington. Photo: Reuters
    Lisa Carrington will this afternoon have a chance to become New Zealand's most successful Olympian of all time.

    Carrington put down yet another impressive performance in the K1 500m semifinals, claiming first place to move on to the final later this afternoon.

    The two-time gold medallist in Tokyo blitzed out of the blocks once again and didn't look like getting caught, finishing in a time of 1:51.680 to claim the fastest time of the four semifinals by over a second.

    She finished ahead of Alyce Wood of Australia and Serbia's Milicia Novakovic.

    Carrington became one of New Zealand's most prolific Olympians on Monday, claiming two golds in the K1 200m and K2 500m, equalling fellow kayakers Ian Ferguson (four gold, one silver) and Paul MacDonald (three gold, one silver, one bronze), and equestrian Mark Todd (two gold, three bronze). Her four golds are matched only by Ferguson.

    Another medal would place her at the top of New Zealand's all time medal winners and make a strong claim as the country's greatest Olympian.

    Her teammate Caitlin Regal fell just short of making the final in the earlier semi, finishing in third.

    Regal, who took out gold in the K2 500m alongside Carrington on Monday, rushed out of the blocks to take the early lead but was soon overtaken by Hungarian Tamara Csipes.

    She still looked good to claim the second qualifying spot, but was pipped at the line by Belgian Hermien Peters.

    Carrington will hope to make history in the final at 3.29pm today, while Regal will race in the B final.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter