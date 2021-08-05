Carrington cruises into another final at Games

Lisa Carrington. Photo: Reuters

Lisa Carrington will this afternoon have a chance to become New Zealand's most successful Olympian of all time.

Carrington put down yet another impressive performance in the K1 500m semifinals, claiming first place to move on to the final later this afternoon.

The two-time gold medallist in Tokyo blitzed out of the blocks once again and didn't look like getting caught, finishing in a time of 1:51.680 to claim the fastest time of the four semifinals by over a second.

She finished ahead of Alyce Wood of Australia and Serbia's Milicia Novakovic.

Carrington became one of New Zealand's most prolific Olympians on Monday, claiming two golds in the K1 200m and K2 500m, equalling fellow kayakers Ian Ferguson (four gold, one silver) and Paul MacDonald (three gold, one silver, one bronze), and equestrian Mark Todd (two gold, three bronze). Her four golds are matched only by Ferguson.

Another medal would place her at the top of New Zealand's all time medal winners and make a strong claim as the country's greatest Olympian.

Her teammate Caitlin Regal fell just short of making the final in the earlier semi, finishing in third.

Regal, who took out gold in the K2 500m alongside Carrington on Monday, rushed out of the blocks to take the early lead but was soon overtaken by Hungarian Tamara Csipes.

She still looked good to claim the second qualifying spot, but was pipped at the line by Belgian Hermien Peters.

Carrington will hope to make history in the final at 3.29pm today, while Regal will race in the B final.