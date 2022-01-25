Challenge Wanaka latest victim of Red

Tuesday, 25 January 2022

    Competitors enter the lake for the start of Challenge Wanaka on Saturday. Photos: Getty Images
    Challenge Wanaka is the latest event to be cancelled following the move to the red light setting.

    Organisers have this morning announced the popular annual triathlon festival, scheduled for February 19, could not be held at red.

    "The team went through different operational scenarios and concluded that the socially responsible action to take was to cancel the event,'' a spokesperson said.

    "As a non-for-profit, community-based organisation, we have had to make this incredibly hard decision for all involved.

    "But the whole team believe it is the right decision considering the uncertainty we are all faced with and our duty of care. We feel for all our wonderful competitors and know they have put many hours of hard work into preparing for our events."

    Competitors who have paid entry fees will receive a 75% refund or a transfer to 2023.

    It comes as the future of other events remains up in the air. The Coast-to-Coast two-day event has been cancelled. Sculpture on the Peninsula, a fundraising event for the Cholmondeley Children’s Centre, was due to be held next weekend but will now be held online. Madagascar - the Musical, which was to take place at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch, has also been cancelled. Events under threat include the South Island Wine and Food Festival in Christchurch on February 5, the Buller Marathon near Westport on February 12, Nostalgia on February 12, Electric Avenue on February 26 and the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival on March 12.

