Chapman ton levels Pakistan T20 series for Black Caps

Batter Mark Chapman scored a century off 54 balls as the Black Caps recovered from losing two wickets in the first over to claim a series levelling six wicket win over Pakistan in the fifth and final T20 in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, the hosts reached 193 for 5 from their 20 overs with opener Mohammad Rizwan not out on 98.

Paceman Blair Tickner took three wickets for New Zealand.

The Black Caps chase got off to a horror start when they lost opener Tom Latham on the very first ball of the innings before Will Young was dismissed later in the over.

New Zealand lost two more wickets, with Chad Bowes out for 19 and Daryl Mitchell removed for 15.

Chapman then entered the fray and scored an unbeaten 104 off 57 balls as he and Jimmy Neesham (45 not out off 25 balls) guided the tourists to victory with four balls to spare.

Chapman hit 11 fours and four sixes in his innings.

Chapman scored 34 in the first T20, 65 not out in the second, 16 not out in the third, 71 not out in the abandoned fourth T20 and an unbeaten 104 in the fifth match to record 290 runs for the series at an average of 58 runs per game.

Chapman's 290 runs is the most by any player in a five-game T20I series.

Some pundits believe he should be included in the squad for the one-day World Cup later this year.

The T20 series ends in a 2-all draw with Pakistan and the Black Caps teams next playing a five match one-day series starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday.