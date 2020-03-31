Christchurch rowers make NZ junior long list

BACK AGAIN: St Margaret’s College’s Charlotte Darry has made the trial for the second time. Photo: SMC There are 15 Christchurch secondary school rowers named in the Rowing New Zealand junior trial squad which was announced over the weekend.

A longer than usual list of 67 athletes was named after the Maadi Cup national secondary schools’ regatta, which was meant to be taking place this week, was scrapped due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The South Island and North Island regattas became the pinnacle events of the season where this squad was picked from.

St Margaret’s College’s Anna Wilson and Charlotte Darry won a gold and two silver medals together in three boats to earn recognition.

Charlotte was part of the national team last year.

Rangi Ruru’s Kyla Otway, Tessa Reid and Samantha Vance also made it after all three were part of the bronze medal-winning under-18 eight.

Christchurch Girls’ High School’s Sophie Bowden and Sophie Hill, who finished third in the South Island as a pair, have made the women’s squad.

St Andrew’s College’s Ben Farrell and Caleb Brown have both made the list after the duo earned silver in the under-18 coxed four at the South Island championships three weeks ago.

TALENT: Christchurch Boys’ High School rowing captain Henry Woedlers is one of four from the school to be selected. Photo: CBHS Rowing Christ’s College’s Guy Chaffey and Tom Tothill, who were both part of the victorious under-18 at Lake Ruataniwha three weeks ago, have also been selected.

A quartet from Christchurch Boys’ High School has been selected in Henry Woedlers, Oli Taylor, Liam Behrnes and Scott Shackleton made the men’s squad.

The four from CBHS won the under-18 quad at the South Island regatta while Henry and Oli added a silver in the double.

Rowing New Zealand still hopes to run trials later this year at a later date.

The New Zealand junior team usually prepares for the Junior World Championships which are scheduled to be held at Bled, Slovenia, from August 16 to 21.

Long-listed athletes may be required to complete further testing in Christchurch ahead of whenever a trial date will be announced.