Cooper aims to make up for 'disappointing' ride at mountain bike world champs

Anton Cooper ahead of the eventual winner Christopher Blevins and runner-up Henrique Avancini and compatriot Sam Gaze at the short-track final in Val di Sole, Italy. Photo: Robert Jones

Christchurch mountain biker Anton Cooper and fellow Kiwi Sam Gaze battled for the lead in the elite short-track final at the UCI Mountain Bike Championships in Italy on Thursday but eventually finished out of the top-10.

Gaze (Alpecin Fenix) and Cooper (Trek Factory) finished 11th and 13th respectively after both riders had pushed through to the front of the race for the hectic eight-lap, 23-minute sprint.

Fellow North Canterbury rider Ben Oliver finished 20th after starting mid-pack, with the short-track race included on the world championship schedule for the first time.

However, the NZ riders could not go with the burst of speed from American Christopher Blevins and Brazilian Henrique Avancini over the final two laps at Val di Sole.

Blevins went on to claim the honours and the first official rainbow jersey in the event in a blanket finish with Avancini and Maximillian Brandl (GER).

“It was a pretty disappointing short track final for me tonight to be honest. I had far too many moments where I got caught up banging bars and wasting energy. I didn’t have the positioning today but will look forward at some redemption in Saturday’s cross-country,” said Cooper.

Said Gaze: “Tonight, was really hard on the short track. I decided to go all-in for the win. I put myself in the position to be there with a do-or-die mentality but just didn’t have legs to go with it. Overall, I am pretty happy because for two-thirds of that race I was fighting for a title which I have not been able to do in two years."

Said Oliver: “It was pretty good getting 20th in the first-ever short track world champs. It was hard to know what to expect because I don’t get to race these short track races much during the team. I did not specifically train for it but in world champs week it was good to take the mind off the cross-country race. It’s an exciting discipline which I think will just grow.”

Ethan Rose. Photo: Robert Jones

Meanwhile, Canterbury teenager Ethan Rose fought back from a fall to finish an impressive 12th in the junior cross-country race.

The national champion came down in a hectic and packed opening loop at Val de Sole, which saw him pushed back from the second row to 47th after a collision with another rider, losing over 45 seconds to the leader.

“I touched bars on the first single track and ended up tumbling down the hill into the bushes. By the time I got back up on the track and untangled all the tape, I was quite a way back, almost a minute from the leaders,” said Rose.

He fought through the heavy traffic passing 15 riders on the first full lap and gradually worked his way to eventually finish 12th with the race won impressively by Frenchman Adrien Boichis who was over a minute clear of the field.

“I took half a lap to find my rhythm again and started to pick them off one by one. It was quite a good salvage job from there and I was happy with how I rode. On reflection you need to be into the single track ahead, pick your own lines and ride your own race because it got pretty blown out and dusty.”

The action overnight (NZ time) turns to the gravity riders, as qualification runs down the famed Black Snake downhill course. Torpedo7 New Zealand team riders Alex Wayman, James MacDermid, Guy Johnston and Lachie Stevens-McNab will compete in junior men; Finn Hawkesby-Browne, Charles Murray, Brook MacDonald, Sam Gale, George Brannigan and Sam Blenkinsop will ride in the elite men section, while Jessica Blewitt is in the elite women.

Murray will also compete in the men’s E-Mountain Bike race.

Day 1 results:

Junior men cross-country: Adrien Boichis (FRA) 59:59, 1; Camilo Gomez (COL) at 1:13, 2; Nils Aebersold (SUI) at 1:21, 3. Also: Ethan Rose (NZL) at 4:07, 12.

Elite men short-track cross-country: Christopher Blevins (USA) 19:30, 1; Henrique Avancini (BRA) at 2s, 2; Maximillian Brandl (GER) same time, 3. Also NZers: Sam Gaze at 28s, 11; Anton Cooper at 41s, 13; Ben Oliver at 1:01, 20.