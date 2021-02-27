Saturday, 27 February 2021

Covid costs end Tall Blacks' Olympic dream

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    The Tall Blacks’ hopes of competing at the Tokyo Olympics were extinguished on Friday after Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) said they were forced to withdraw from the qualifiers due to costs associated with COVID-19 protocols and international travel.

    The New Zealand men's team withdrew from the Olympic qualifying tournament in Serbia (June 29-July 4), while the country's 3x3 team has also pulled out from qualifiers in Austria (May 26-30).

    The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said Philippines will replace New Zealand in the men's qualifying event as the next best team from the Asia-Oceania Region in the world rankings.

    A replacement for the 3x3 qualifiers will be determined at a later date after discussions with the national federations from the region.

    "FIBA will evaluate the situation and decide upon potential further actions regarding New Zealand's withdrawal at a later stage," the governing body said in a statement.

    BBNZ said it will instead invest in "must-play" competitions, including the FIBA Asia Cup cycles for the men's and women's teams which determine qualification for the respective World Cups cycles.

    The Tall Blacks have only qualified for the Olympics twice, most recently in 2004, when they placed 10th.

    Reuters

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter