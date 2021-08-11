Cycling NZ to review Olivia Podmore's care

Olivia Podmore.

Cycling New Zealand says it is deeply saddened by the death of Rio Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore, but denies it failed her.

The 24-year-old sprint cyclist died suddenly in Cambridge on Monday.

She had earlier posted an emotional message on social media talking about the pressures of high performance sport. It has since been deleted.

It comes after a damning report into the national cycling body in 2018, which spoke of a toxic culture, bullying, a lack of accountability and effective leadership.

Cycling New Zealand chief executive Jacques Landry came into the role after the report.

Fronting at a media conference on Tuesday, alongside Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle, he said the organisation will be looking at how Podmore was treated.

He said his heart went out to Podmore's family, friends and former team mates.

Cycling New Zealand chief executive Jacques Landry. Photo: Cycling New Zealand

The focus at the moment was to make sure the health and wellbeing of those people was well taken care of, he said.

''We will continue to endeavour to make sure that is done until we are satisfied that the health and wellbeing of all these people is taken care of properly.''

All top athletes are offered psychological support through their career, he said.

''Olivia was not an exception. She had a lot of people supporting her through her career and so right now what we are doing is looking back and ok well what was that support. We know that there was a lot of support and we just want to take a step back and review but at this point in time our focus is to really make sure that the people we have here, our athletes, our staff, and the families are well taken care of.''

Cycling New Zealand's board took the sport's culture extremely seriously, Landry said.

''So this is a really, really unfortunate event, but we are going to continue to ensure that we increase the culture and wellbeing within the organisation.''

Cycling New Zealand will be questioning what happened for a long time, he said.

''There will be a time for us to actually review and look at it and where we missed steps or we didn't act properly, but a this point in time the focus is on our people.''

Castle said the mental health of top athletes is incredibly challenging.

''I really wish we could have a black and white and a right and wrong answer for it but unfortunately it is not like that, even when you put the best level of support around a young athlete with an open door into psychological services, into anonymous psychological services and offer all of those opportunities.'

''Sometimes they reach out and we know that Olivia had been reaching out into those environments and gaining that support and why are we here that's the question we would all like the answer to.''

Podmore was not selected for the Tokyo Olympics despite saying in her social media post she had qualified.

Landry said extra support was being provided for the team that did go, many of whom were now in isolation in MIQ after arriving in Christchurch early on Tuesday.

Castle said lessons must be learnt.

''We have to make sure that is one death and that is something we never see (again) and Jacques and I don't ever have to stand and have a press conference like this ever again.''

Landry described Podmore as a very happy outgoing person who would light up a room.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.