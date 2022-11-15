Djokovic granted visa for Australian Open: reports

Novak Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles. Photo: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC are reporting.

Djokovic, who is Serbian, was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the Grand Slam in January this year after he declined to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The former world No 1 was originally barred from the country until 2025.

The ABC said today it had confirmed that Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has overturned that ban, allowing Djokovic to compete.

A spokesperson for Australia's immigration ministry declined to comment on the reports.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said this month that Djokovic would be welcome in January if he could get a visa, but that Tennis Australia was unable to lobby on his behalf.

Australia in July scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid vaccination status, and Djokovic said in October he had received "positive signs" about the status of efforts to overturn his ban.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and has 21 Grand Slam titles in total, one less that Spain's Rafael Nadal.