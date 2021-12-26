Sunday, 26 December 2021

Djokovic set to skip Sydney tournament: report

    Novak Djokovic. Photo: Reuters
    World No 1 Novak Djokovic will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week, Serbian daily Blic is reporting.

    Djokovic was named in Serbia's team for the ATP Cup, although the 34-year-old has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

    Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated, citing privacy.

    Serbia are in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain at the ATP Cup, which is scheduled for January 1-9 before the Australian Open begins on January 17.

    Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said on Wednesday that he is still uncertain whether Djokovic will be playing at the Melbourne Park major.

    Tiley has said that all players and staff at the Australian Open would be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

    Those requirements have prevented Djokovic from confirming whether he will bid for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown. 

    Meanwhile, Milos Raonic has pulled out of the Australian Open as the former world No 3 continues his recovery from a heel injury.

    The Canadian, who has currently slipped to 70th, is the latest to be ruled out, with Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Karolina Muchova, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu also ruled out with injuries.

     

    Reuters

     

     

