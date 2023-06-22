Christchurch’s Nathan Winkelman at Alexanderplatz in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Summer Games. Photo: Supplied via Coen Lammers

It's a dream come true for Christchurch basketballer Nathan Winkelman who is competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin as part of the New Zealand 3x3 Unified team.

“Being here is an amazing opportunity. It’s better than Christmas,” grins Winkelman who represents Canterbury in both swimming and basketball.

Winkelman is one of five Canterbury athletes selected for the World Summer Games, along with Swannanoa equestrian rider Samantha Shepherd, Rolleston swimmer Bella Lammers, and Rangiora athletes Haven Drinnan (swimming) and Blair Smith (bocce).

The World Summer Games has grown from a modest start in 1983 to become the largest inclusive sporting event on the planet, with 7000 athletes competing across 26 sports, supported by 18,000 volunteers and more than 300,000 fans.

Standing next to the 198m Winkelman, it is not hard to see why he was selected for New Zealand. The Papanui local has a distinct height advantage in the fast and furious 3x3 basketball games.

The Unified competition combines athletes with an intellectual disability with mainstream players. The Berlin competition is the first time New Zealand has competed with a unified team.

Winkelman said having two mainstream players, Reuben Tearle and Jazmyn McGregor, in the team has helped him develop his basketball skills and become a better player.

“I’ve got a lot better because of them, especially in rebounding and trying to find space.”

Winkelman walks off the court after beating Austria. Photo: Supplied via Coen Lammers

The 33-year-old was on the scoreboard on Tuesday when New Zealand beat Austria 9-1. The team aslo beat Romania but lost to Brazil on the buzzer and top-ranked Cuba in the late game.

The 3x3 basketball event is held on a specially-designed outdoor arena in the famous Alexanderplatz, with music blaring and volunteers hyping up the packed-out crowds.

“I was a bit nervous today, but that’s part of being a sportsman,” admits Winkelman.

His parents are courtside cheering on every successful shot. “Having my parents on the sideline really helped me calm down.”

It's Winkelman's first World Summer Games. The event has been life-changing for many athletes, he said.

“I love Berlin, and I love Germany,” says Winkelman who has also been invited to compete in a celebrity match later this week with a host of sporting superstars.

“I hope we can play with Dirk Novotski,” said the Christchurch player, referring to the German NBA legend, one of the many high-profile ambassadors for the Special Olympics at the games.

Novotski is also a special adviser for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

The New Zealand basketball team start the play-off matches on Thursday.

Winkelman encouraged other Special Olympics athletes to put their names forward for future events.

“It is an amazing opportunity. So any swimmers or basketball players back home: Put your name forward because it is the best thing you can ever do.”

-By Coen Lammers