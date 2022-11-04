Elmwood enjoying an abundance of tennis riches

Beth Williamson will lead Te Kura Hagley against Cashmere Red this week. Photo: Supplied

Elmwood captain Elliott Darling has a tough choice deciding who from his eight-player highly ranked squad will fill the four singles slots against unbeaten Burnside Park in Saturday’s Premier Tennis Interclub.

“All eight players are fit, available and keen to play,” team member James Spence says.

Spence, a former Canterbury representative, who still enjoys a high ranking, is returning to premier interclub after a two year break due to family and business commitments.

“I still have the will to compete on court and this season it is even more special because I am doing so with a great group of guys who are very good players. I’m also driven by supporting the local premier interclub competition,” he says.

Spence, who debuted successfully for the Elmwood team on its home courts under lights last Friday, says Burnside Park, which currently sits at the top of the table, will be tough opposition.

“No matter who plays for us on Saturday, it is going to be a very competitive match-up,” he says.

Elmwood won all its matches over the young South Brighton side last week, while Burnside Park won its tough encounter against Bishopdale, losing its top two singles rubbers to Bishopdale’s William Schneideman and Maddison Aubrey.

South Brighton talented youngsters take on the winless Edgeware-Waimairi, which will benefit from the experience of Simon Mooney and Edgeware coach Nick Jenkins.

In the men’s competition, a lot will be at stake when Te Kura Hagley plays Cashmere with two points separating the teams.

Te Kura Hagley dominated Edgeware Waimairi last week while Cashmere comes off the bye. Bishopdale has the bye this week.

After only two rounds in the women’s competition three teams have emerged at the top of the table – Burnside Park Bishopdale, Te Kura Hagley and Cashmere Red.

Cashmere Red will this week face the very strong Beth Williamson-led Te Kura Hagley at Cashmere, while competition leaders Burnside Park Bishopdale play Elmwood at Bishopdale.

While Te Kura Hagley bolted in against Waimairi, Williamson is expecting a tough challenge this week.

“Cashmere Red is a good team and it will go down to the wire,” she says.

Cashmere Red, missing key players last week due to North Island tournament commitments, squeezed a win against a full-strength Elmwood, while Burnside Park Bishopdale won all its matches easily against Cashmere Black.

The two winless teams, Cashmere Black and Waimairi, will play each other at Waimairi.

Points

Mens: Burnside Park 41, Elmwood 3l, Bishopdale 25, Te Kura Hagley 21, Cashmere 19, South Brighton 14, Edgeware/Waimairi 12.

Women : Burnside Park/Bishopdale 30, Te Kura Hagley 28, Cashmere Red 26, Elmwood 8, Waimairi 5, Cashmere Black 2.

-By Diane Keenan