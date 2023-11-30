Elmwood prepare for premier interclub home finals; top Canterbury junior vies for national title

Elmwood's James Watt. PHOTO: SAINT MARY'S COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The heavy hitters of premier interclub tennis will contest the men’s and women’s pre-Christmas competition finals at Elmwood on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Elmwood will play title-holders Cashmere in the men’s championship, while Elmwood take on Bishopdale in the women’s competition.

Both finals start at 1pm. All four teams had an easy passage to the finals with resounding wins in last week’s semi-finals.

Elmwood, boosted by James Watt playing in the top singles slot, beat Burnside Park, with their only loss being the bottom doubles rubber, while Cashmere only conceded one singles in their win over Bishopdale.

Both teams in the women’s final won all their semi-final matches – with Elmwood beating Shirley 6-0 and Bishopdale equally convincing against Waimairi.

Watt, 23, has a hectic weekend of finals tennis.

He will play in the final of the Caro Bowl Auckland competition with his Next Generation team on Friday night before flying back to Christchurch on Saturday morning to join his Elmwood teammates.

James Meredith. Photo: Meredith Brothers Tennis Academy

Last Friday his unbeaten record in Caro Bowl this season was shattered when he went down to Cockle Bay’s James Meredith 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Saturday’s final will see the two go head-to-head again. Meredith, who has a perfect record in Caro Bowl, is Cashmere’s top player.

Cashmere captain Tim Meredith said he was in Auckland and watched the match between his brother and Watt.

“The tennis was just unreal. They both just hit the ball so hard. It really was next level compared to the players on the adjacent courts,” Tim Meredith said.

For Cashmere, James and Tim Meredith are both confirmed along with Liam Barrett and Harry Weeds. Team regular Lucas Evans is unavailable as he is playing in the national 18u championships at Wilding Park.

Elmwood captain Elliott Darling will play at two with his brother Lawrence also listed in the team, plus Jamie Garbutt, Mid Canterbury coach Jack Tiller and doubles specialist Benji McGillivray.

In the women’s competition, Bishopdale’s young team includes many of the players who were runners-up to Te Kura Hagley in last year’s competition.

Their top player Jade Feneon was in dominant form last weekend and her likely opponent this week is Elmwood’s Abby Mason.

Feneon is well supported by her Bishopdale team, including Juliette Ma and youngsters Aliyah Daly and Marija Filipovic.

Daly won the singles and doubles titles at the South Island primary and intermediate championships in Timaru this week.

Elmwood is fielding a dream team this season with Mason, whose national ranking is 13, joined by other experienced players, Tessa McCann and Louise Oxnevad.

Holly-Jane Feutz - who is also playing the 18u nationals - is in the team with another junior, Danielle Scheepers, who continues to notch up significant premier interclub wins.

The post-Christmas competition will begin in late January.

Young primed for national champs



Ruby Young. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury’s top junior Ruby Young will put her passion for tennis to the test when she takes on the country’s best in the U18 national girls championships at Wilding Park which starts today.

Young, nationally ranked sixth for her age group, will play doubles with Lucia Gale, ranked seventh, who has also competed internationally.

The Cashmere player has a busy summer of tennis ahead with two International Tennis Federation world tour tournaments in December, in Wellington and Tauranga, followed by two ITF junior tournaments in January.

Her training and tournament schedule continues until August next year when she takes up a full tennis scholarship at the University of Wyoming, a strong US tennis college which competes in the Mountain West Conference.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity,” said Young.

“I’m studying engineering as well as playing tennis and the college is strong from an academic and a sport perspective.”

She has inherited her love of the game from her father, Greg, a former top junior and long-time Christchurch premier interclub player.

He introduced her and her sister Lucy to the game when they were about five years old and still hits regularly with his daughters.

“Dad is really passionate and knowledgeable about tennis,” Young said.

“I’m playing for the same reason he did – I absolutely love it.”

Highly regarded Canterbury coach Stuart Chalmers has served as Young’s coach for more than seven years.

She has enjoyed considerable success at a regional, national and international level.

-By Diane Keenan