Emotional win for Kiwi golfer

Steven Alker and his son Ben Photo: AFP

Hamilton golfer Steven Alker has secured an emotional first win of the year on the Champions Tour, with a four shot victory at the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

Alker, the defending champoin, finished at 15 under par with American Steve Stricker second and Scotland's Colin Montgomerie third.

It was Alker's first win since his longtime friend and caddie, Sam Workman, died in February of liver cancer that had also spread to his stomach.

The victory came in the suburbs of Houston, making it even more pitch-perfect.

Workman was a Texas native and a big fan of the Houston Astros; players in this week's field wore Astros ribbons on their hats in Workman's honour.

Alker's son Ben made his debut on his father's bag this week. And a number of Workman's family members and friends were in attendance, decked in Astros jerseys.

"I just saw a sea of orange today. It just reminded me of Sam," Alker told the Golf Channel.

"I had my son on the bag and it doesn't get any better than that."

Alker had a successful Champions season last year winning four events and has started 2023 in good form having finished runner-up at two events before today's win.

The latest victory earns him $655 thousand.

Reuters/RNZ