Engine failure cruel blow for Wood

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That’s how New Zealand driver Ryan Wood described the engine failure that cost him a shot at the coveted Jason Richards Memorial Trophy at Ruapuna Raceway on Sunday.
Wood went into the final Supercars race at the inaugural South Island round for the category holding a 33-point lead for the trophy.
Despite not getting the result, Wood said he was still proud of his Walkinshaw TWG Racing team.
The engine failed with six laps to go.
‘‘It’s just gutting. Jason [Richards] is someone I looked up to as a little kid and would have loved to hold that trophy today,’’ he said post-race.
Wood’s bad luck opened the door for Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney to claim the trophy.
After Wood’s failure, Feeney was tied on points for the trophy with Brodie Kostecki, but with three laps to go the latter’s chances were wrecked when Chaz Mostert sent him spinning through the grass.
The road to the trophy was not smooth, as Feeney had no idea of the points situation having lost radio connection with his team during the race.
‘‘My thoughts go out to Woody,’’ Feeney said.
‘‘We’ve had our differences but to see him sitting on the sidelines at the end was a tough one.
‘‘To win this thing is unbelievable. We have not been the fastest car in these two rounds but to be the most consistent and come away with JR Trophy is really special.’’
This year was the first time it had been awarded across two rounds.
Friday’s race produced a first-time winner in Kai Allen who held off a hard-charging Kostecki.
For race two roles were reversed as Kostecki claimed victory.
Saturday and Sunday drew sellout crowds at Ruapuna Raceway. Supercars put the three-day attendance at 65,806.
The ‘‘passion, devotion and knowledge of the fans here at Ruapuna has blown us away’’, Supercars chairman and interim chief executive Barclay Nettlefold said.
‘‘A South Island race has been a long time coming and we thank everyone who came here over these special three days for bringing it to life.’’
‘‘We’re working closely with our hosts, the Canterbury Car Club, to make this experience even bigger and better next year.
Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, who raced his own Ford Sierra in the historic touring cars, was thanked by Supercars for having ‘‘faith’’ in Christchurch.
Mauger is keen to see the plan to replace the pit garages at Ruapuna executed before Supercars return next year as part of a three-year deal.