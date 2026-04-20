Engine failure cruel blow for Wood

Ryan Wood’s car being carried on a tow truck was not a scene the home fans wanted to see. PHOTOS: DANIEL ALVEY

‘‘A bitter pill to swallow.’’

That’s how New Zealand driver Ryan Wood described the engine failure that cost him a shot at the coveted Jason Richards Memorial Trophy at Ruapuna Raceway on Sunday.

Wood went into the final Supercars race at the inaugural South Island round for the category holding a 33-point lead for the trophy.

Despite not getting the result, Wood said he was still proud of his Walkinshaw TWG Racing team.

The engine failed with six laps to go.

‘‘It’s just gutting. Jason [Richards] is someone I looked up to as a little kid and would have loved to hold that trophy today,’’ he said post-race.

Matt Payne leads the Supercars field down to turn one in front of a sellout crowd at Ruapuna Raceway near Christchurch yesterday.

But home fans still had reason to cheer as Penrite driver Matt Payne, last year’s memorial trophy winner, triumphed in the final race, his second win for the weekend.

Wood’s bad luck opened the door for Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney to claim the trophy.

After Wood’s failure, Feeney was tied on points for the trophy with Brodie Kostecki, but with three laps to go the latter’s chances were wrecked when Chaz Mostert sent him spinning through the grass.

The road to the trophy was not smooth, as Feeney had no idea of the points situation having lost radio connection with his team during the race.

‘‘My thoughts go out to Woody,’’ Feeney said.

‘‘We’ve had our differences but to see him sitting on the sidelines at the end was a tough one.

‘‘To win this thing is unbelievable. We have not been the fastest car in these two rounds but to be the most consistent and come away with JR Trophy is really special.’’

This year was the first time it had been awarded across two rounds.

Friday’s race produced a first-time winner in Kai Allen who held off a hard-charging Kostecki.

For race two roles were reversed as Kostecki claimed victory.

Broc Feeney celebrates winning the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, contested over the Taupo and Ruapuna Supercars rounds.

Payne’s chances of winning the trophy were dashed when he lost a wheel after a pit stop in race two.

Saturday and Sunday drew sellout crowds at Ruapuna Raceway. Supercars put the three-day attendance at 65,806.

The ‘‘passion, devotion and knowledge of the fans here at Ruapuna has blown us away’’, Supercars chairman and interim chief executive Barclay Nettlefold said.

‘‘A South Island race has been a long time coming and we thank everyone who came here over these special three days for bringing it to life.’’

‘‘We’re working closely with our hosts, the Canterbury Car Club, to make this experience even bigger and better next year.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, who raced his own Ford Sierra in the historic touring cars, was thanked by Supercars for having ‘‘faith’’ in Christchurch.

Mauger is keen to see the plan to replace the pit garages at Ruapuna executed before Supercars return next year as part of a three-year deal.