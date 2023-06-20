England fight back on day four of first Ashes test

Stuart Broad : Getty Images

The first Ashes cricket test is set for an intriguing final day with Australia 107 for three, chasing 281, at stumps on day four at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England was dismissed for 273 just before tea with none of the home side batters able to reach half centuries.

Joe Root and Harry Brook both scored 46.

Australia's opener David Warner and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja looked rock-solid in putting on 61 before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36.

With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut hand, Broad then returned for a second spell to swing the momentum back towards the hosts.

Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had world number one test batsman Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13, having removed him for a duck in the first innings.

Steve Smith (6) then edged another Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of England keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Khawaja, who scored his first century in England in the first innings, remained unbeaten at the close on 34 with night watchman Scott Bolan on 13 not out.

Rain is expected early on Wednesday before drier conditions and, with Australia requiring a further 174 runs and England needing seven wickets, a draw looks a remote possibility.

-Reuters